CORRECTERA
Get your text edited and proofread within 1 hour by vetted professionals
Get your 30,000 characters checked for $79.
Custom rates for clients that need to check more than 100,000 characters.
Let's take a look at your case
& calculate your quote
Correctera is an on-demand correction service for business clients who need constant help with text editing
Nicole and Dima edited and proofread a landing page for a company which made a new product. The client received a file in 20 minutes.
Available 24/7
Our English correction service is provided by 20 vetted native English speakers who are ready to check your text 24/7. Our professionals have at least 3 years of experience.
The service includes
Line editing (i.e. spelling, grammar, syntax, punctuation).Sentence restructuring.Word replacement (for awkward usage and repetition).Adjustments to improve flow and readability.
The process of providing quality
One of the editors will start working on your text within a few minutes of submission. Then a second proofreader will check it to control quality.
Lasting relationships with clients
Copyright © 2018. All rights reserved
manager@correctera.com